New Suit - Trademark

Diamond Offshore Drilling filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Diamond Wind North America d/b/a Diamond Offshore Wind on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit was brought by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and Baker McKenzie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00426, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. v. Diamond Wind North America LLC.

Energy

April 18, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

Diamond Wind North America, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims