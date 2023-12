News From Law.com

London-based diamond giant De Beers has announced an executive shuffle that includes moving longtime in-house lawyer Tom Johnson to general counsel. Johnson joined the company in 2016 as head of legal for Element Six, a subsidiary specializing in synthetic diamonds and other super-hard materials used in industrial applications, and has been De Beers' head of legal since 2020.

