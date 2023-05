Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Michael Marano to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Kenneth B. Morgan and Russell G. Carniak on behalf of Diamond Funding Investors. The case is 2:23-cv-11115, Diamond Funding Investors, LLC v. Marano.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Diamond Funding Investors, LLC

defendants

Michael Marano

defendant counsels

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract