Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Von Briesen & Roper on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning water damage claims, was filed by MGW Law on behalf of Connie Diamond and Michael Diamond. The case is 1:22-cv-01343, Diamond et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 3:49 PM