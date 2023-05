Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bobcat Minerals, a gas and oil well business, to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell on behalf of Diamond Energy Partners, seeks to recover $157,382.93 for an alleged breach of an agreement for oil and gas well maintenance. The case is 4:23-cv-01013, Diamond Energy Partners, LLC v. Bobcat Minerals, LLC.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 12:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Diamond Energy Partners, LLC

Plaintiffs

Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell

Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell - Warren

defendants

Bobcat Minerals, LLC

defendant counsels

Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract