New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Hausfeld LLP and Blue Peak Law Group on behalf of Dialect LLC, the owner and assignee of VoiceBox Technologies patents, asserts seven patents related to voice recognition technology and natural language understanding. According to the suit, Amazon poached dozens of VoiceBox's engineers and scientists in an effort to expand their Echo and Alexa products and utilize the patented technology without authorization or a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00581, Dialect, LLC v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 02, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Dialect, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hausfeld

defendants

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims