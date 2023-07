New Suit - Bad Faith Insurance

Geico General Insurance Co. was slapped with a bad faith insurance lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, brings claims in connection with a 2020 motor vehicle collision. The suit asserts that Geico acted in bad faith in not timely tendering its policy limits to the plaintiffs. counsel have not yet appeared for Geico. The case is 8:23-cv-01650, Dial et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company.

July 22, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacob Michael Dial

Jesus Pena

Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

defendants

GEICO General Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute