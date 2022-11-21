New Suit

Centene, WellCare and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Texas Southern District Court over COVID-19 testing services. The suit, filed by in-house counsel at Diagnostic Affiliates of Northeast Hou LLC d/b/a 24 Hour COVID RT-PCR Laboratory, seeks more than $4 million in reimbursement for COVID-19 tests administered at seven testing sites in Texas and Louisiana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00272, Diagnostic Affiliates of Northeast Hou LLC v. Centene Corp. et al.

Health Care

November 21, 2022, 6:31 PM