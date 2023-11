News From Law.com International

Drinks giant Diageo's general counsel Tom Shropshire, who was previously Linklaters' U.S. head, has been named interim chair of British charity Comic Relief. Shropshire joined the charity as a trustee in 2018 and was recently appointed as senior independent trustee, according to a statement.

