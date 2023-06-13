Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against the Lafayette Life Insurance Co., PensionLabs Inc. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Davis Law Group on behalf of Anthony Di Bernardo, FIP Insurance Services and Strategic Designs Insurance Services. The complaint contends that the defendants engaged in a scheme in which they solicited the plaintiffs to sell retirement plans that did not comply with financial regulations. The case is 8:23-cv-01035, Di Bernardo et al v. The Lafayette Life insurance Company et al.

California

June 13, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Di Bernardo

Flexible Insurance Plans, Inc. dba Fip Insurance Services

Strategic Insurance Designs, Inc. dba Strategic Designs Insurance Services

defendants

Charles B. Gramp

Michael Holman

Pensionlabs Incorporated

Probability Technology, Inc.

The Lafayette Life insurance Company

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract