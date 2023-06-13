Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against the Lafayette Life Insurance Co., PensionLabs Inc. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Davis Law Group on behalf of Anthony Di Bernardo, FIP Insurance Services and Strategic Designs Insurance Services. The complaint contends that the defendants engaged in a scheme in which they solicited the plaintiffs to sell retirement plans that did not comply with financial regulations. The case is 8:23-cv-01035, Di Bernardo et al v. The Lafayette Life insurance Company et al.
June 13, 2023, 6:14 PM