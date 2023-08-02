New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court against streaming video broadcasting platform Curiosity Inc. The suit pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03863, Dhruva v. Curiosity Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 02, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Rohan Dhruva

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Curiosity Inc.

nature of claim: 890/