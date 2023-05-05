New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of DHL Express USA, a provider of shipping and courier services. The suit targets GoGo Wash, a mobile phone application that allows consumers to book car washes. The suit seeks to recover over $180,000 that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff for services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03414, DHL Express (USA), Inc. v. Gogo Wash Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 05, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

DHL Express (USA), Inc.

Wilson Elser

defendants

Gogo Wash Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract