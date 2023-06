Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Bassett Firm on Friday removed a lawsuit against Johnson Controls and Travelers to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Grisham & Kendall and attorney Scott M. Keller on behalf of Dheera Ltd., which claims property damage from improperly installed HVAC units. The case is 3:23-cv-01301, Dheera Limited Company v. Johnson Controls, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Dheera Limited Company

defendants

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Travelers Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Bassett Firm

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct