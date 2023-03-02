Who Got The Work

Arch Capital Group has tapped lawyer David Frederick Cutter of Bates Carey LLP to defend a pending bad faith insurance lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to coverage under a Private Company Management Liability & Crime Insurance Policy, was filed Jan. 16 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Berenzweig Leonard LLP and Bowman Jarashow Law on behalf of DGCI Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, is 1:23-cv-00078, DGCI Corporation v. Arch Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 7:55 AM