New Suit - Bad Faith Insurance

Arch Insurance Co. was hit with a bad faith insurance lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Berenzweig Leonard LLP and Bowman Jarashow Law on behalf of DGCI Corp. and pertains to coverage under a Private Company Management Liability & Crime Insurance Policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00078, Dgci Corporation v. Arch Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 16, 2023, 8:53 PM