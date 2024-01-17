Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Americold Realty Trust | La...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Americold Realty Trust

Americold Logistics, which provides temperature-controlled warehousing for food products, was hit with a flurry of data breach class actions last month in Georgia. At least five federal class actions were filed on behalf of employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised following an Apr. 2023 cyberattack; according to the complaints, the company failed to provide notice about the breach until December. All cases have been consolidated in Georgia Northern District Court. The suits are backed by several firms including Morgan & Morgan, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Finley Firm; Americold has turned to Alston & Bird for defense.

January 17, 2024, 1:12 PM

