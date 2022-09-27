Litigation Surge - California | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Trademark

There was a notable surge of trademark litigation last week in California federal courts. At least 27 cases were initiated, about three times the typical weekly average. The majority of cases were brought on behalf of GS Holistic over the alleged sale of counterfeit smoking accessories. Meanwhile, Google is defending infringement claims over its use of the 'Vizier' mark in connection with a machine learning optimization platform. And clothing company Silver Lining Apparel wants to block Spanx from promoting its shapewear products with the phrase 'Silver Lining Technology.'

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 27, 2022, 5:01 PM