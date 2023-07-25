Litigation Surge - Environmental | Center for Biological Div...

Litigation Surge - Environmental | Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for Biological Diversity launched a flurry of environmental lawsuits last week. At least four federal cases were filed by the conservation group, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Navy alleging that construction of the newly-opened 'Camp Blaz' Marine Corps base in Guam has endangered more than a dozen species and destroyed hundreds of acres of Guam's last remaining native limestone forests. The group is also challenging the U.S. Forest Service's authorization of 'hazard tree' felling and removal, including commercial timber sales, from California forest lands recently harmed by wildfires.

July 25, 2023, 4:57 PM

