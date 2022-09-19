Litigation Surge - Comcast | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Comcast

Comcast was hit with a flurry of federal lawsuits this past week. Four suits were initiated against Comcast, which is nearly four times the company's typical weekly case count. The disputes are varied. Among them: the telecommunications company faces a privacy class action in Missouri Eastern District Court in connection with its alleged use of a Facebook tracking pixel. Separately, a major film producer accuses Comcast of turning a blind eye to online piracy by failing to terminate the accounts of repeat copyright infringers.

Fortune 500

September 19, 2022, 6:06 PM