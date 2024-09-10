Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher filed a swarm of lawsuits against major companies last month. The firm launched at least seven federal class actions against Fortune 500 entities in August, about triple the usual monthly average. Of note, OpenAI and Google are under fire for allegedly training their AI models with user-uploaded YouTube content without permission. Other suits pursue false advertising claims against food and beverage companies; for instance, Nabisco is accused of falsely labeling Saltine crackers as 'whole grain,' and Coca-Cola and Albertsons were both hit with lawsuits alleging that 'no preservatives added' and '100% juice' labels on their fruit juices and fruit cups are false because the products contain citric acid.

September 10, 2024, 2:41 PM