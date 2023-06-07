New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a defamation lawsuit on behalf of DF Ventures LLC and Daymond John, a businessman and 'Shark Tank' investor, in the New Jersey District Court on Wednesday. The complaint takes aim at former 'Shark Tank' contestants Fofbakers Holdings Co., Brittani Bo Baker, James A. Baker and other defendants for allegedly utilizing several social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok to run an alleged smear campaign involving over 50 home videos challenging the plaintiff, John's credibility. John seeks a declaration granting a restraining order and instruction to remove the allegedly defamatory comments from all social medial platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for John. is 1:23-cv-03126, DF Ventures, LLC v. Fofbakers Holding Company LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Daymond John

DF Ventures, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Brittani Bo Baker

Fofbakers Holding Company, LLC

Jabezbaker, LLC

James A. Baker

Sabrina Baker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract