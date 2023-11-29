Patricia Anderson Pryor and Zachary J. LeCompte of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for John C. Byrd and Sakthivel Sadayappan in a pending defamation lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 15 in Ohio Southern District Court by Freking Myers & Reul on behalf of Swati Dey, who is an assistant professor of medicine on tenure track in the Division of Clinical Pharmacology of the Department of Internal Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The suit accuses the defendants of making false statements concerning alleged impropriety related to the plaintiff's access to federal funding grants from the Department of Defense. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland, is 1:23-cv-00584, Dey v. Byrd et al.
Health Care
November 29, 2023, 8:15 AM