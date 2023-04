New Suit - Employment

The NAACP was targeted in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by Emejuru Law on behalf of a former IT specialist for the nonprofit who claims he was treated with hostility due to his ADHD. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00921, Dewonou v. NAACP.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 05, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Kokouvi Dewonou

defendants

NAACP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination