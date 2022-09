Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Best Buy and RFA Brands to Montana District Court. The suit was filed by Doubek, Pyfer & Fox on behalf of Charles DeWitt. The case is 6:22-cv-00075, DeWitt v. Best Buy Stores, L. P. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 08, 2022, 8:36 PM