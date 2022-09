New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of executive recruiter DeWinter Group. The complaint pursues claims against United Kingdom-based StreetTeam Software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05144, DeWinter Group, LLC v. StreetTeam Software, LLC.

Business Services

September 09, 2022, 3:28 PM