New Suit

DeVry University sued the Department of Education Tuesday in Illinois District Court. The lawsuit seeks to prevent the Department from recouping millions of dollars in federal student loans that the Department unilaterally discharged on behalf of hundreds of borrowers without statutory authority and in violation of regulatory requirements. DeVry is represented by Cooley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05549, DeVry University, Inc. v. United States Department Of Education et al.

Government

October 11, 2022, 12:03 PM