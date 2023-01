Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Forethought Life Insurance and Global Atlantic Financial to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over a disputed denial of life insurance proceeds, was filed by attorney Michael Pocchio Jr. on behalf of Ralph Devone Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-00435, Devone v. Forethought Life Insurance Co. et al.