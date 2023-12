Who Got The Work

Steven Lehner of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Life Insurance Co. of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 26 in Florida Northern District Court by Taylor, Warren, Weidner & Hancock on behalf of Markita Devoe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:23-cv-24662, Devoe v. Life Insurance Company Of North America.

Health & Life Insurance

December 11, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Markita Devoe

Plaintiffs

Taylor Warren & Weidner Pa - Pensacola Fl

defendants

Life Insurance Company Of North America

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations