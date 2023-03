Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Chambers Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to her religious beliefs. The case is 1:23-cv-10516, Devitt v. Sanofi-Aventis US, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 08, 2023, 3:17 PM