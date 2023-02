Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Panevino LLC, Patina Restaurant Group LLC and Delaware North Companies Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Rogers & Jung on behalf of Debra DeVito, who contends that the restaurant's female employees were surreptitiously videotaped when in the restroom by the male kitchen staff. The case is 2:23-cv-00743, Devito v. Panevino, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 08, 2023, 5:31 PM