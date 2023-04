Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ellis & Winters on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a medical device company, and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective hip implant system, was filed by Abrams & Abrams and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles on behalf of Thomas Devito. The case is 5:23-cv-00185, Devito v. Biomet, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 10, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Devito

defendants

Biomet Orthopedics, LLC

Biomet, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Biomet Manufacturing, LLC

Biomet U.S. Reconstruction, LLC

North Carolina Distributors

Robert Vavrina

Zimmer, Inc., In

defendant counsels

Ellis Winters

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims