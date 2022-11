Removed To Federal Court

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which pertains to property damage claims, was filed by Perry Dominguez Law Firm on behalf of Devine Integrity Properties. Westchester Surplus is represented by Zelle LLP. The case is 1:22-cv-00561, Devine Integrity Properties v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 7:02 AM