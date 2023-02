Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Marcelle Robertson Mestayer on behalf of Keith Devilliers and Angela Dominguez. The case is 2:23-cv-00606, Devilliers et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.