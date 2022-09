Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Salley Hite Mercer & Resor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson on behalf of Erroll Deville. The case is 2:22-cv-05267, Deville v. Allstate Insurance Co.