Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Sunrise Senior Living to California Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, asserts that the defendant failed to pay the federal minimum wage and violated several labor laws. The case is 2:23-cv-00978, Devi v. Sunrise Senior Living, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 24, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Morine Devi

Plaintiffs

James Hawkins Aplc

defendants

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches