New Suit - Securities

Momentive Global and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a private equity consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The suit, filed by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of Matthew DeVey, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02032, DeVey v. Momentive Global Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 26, 2023, 5:52 PM

