Susan Saltzstein and Julie Cohen of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have entered appearances for the top officials of Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston, accuses Bakkt insiders of misleading investors in connection with the company's 2021 SPAC merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, is 1:23-cv-01329, Devereaux v. Michael et al.
Cryptocurrency
May 26, 2023, 10:56 AM