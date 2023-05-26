Who Got The Work

Susan Saltzstein and Julie Cohen of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have entered appearances for the top officials of Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston, accuses Bakkt insiders of misleading investors in connection with the company's 2021 SPAC merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, is 1:23-cv-01329, Devereaux v. Michael et al.

Cryptocurrency

May 26, 2023, 10:56 AM

Robert Devereaux

Gainey Mckenna & Egleston

Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

Andy Main

David Clifton

Dow De'Ana

Gavin Michael

Gordon Watson

Jill Simeone

Kristyn Cook

Michelle Goldberg

Richard Lumb

Sean Collins

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims