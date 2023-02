New Suit - Securities

Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, is named as a nominal defendant in a shareholder derivative lawsuit filed Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Gainey Mckenna & Egleston, accuses Bakkt insiders of misleading investors in connection with the company's 2021 SPAC merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01329, Devereaux v. Michael et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 21, 2023, 1:45 AM