Removed To Federal Court

Meadowlark of Billings and Havenpark Management on Thursday removed a class action to Montana District Court. The suit was filed by Ava Law Group and Hughes Law on behalf of mobile home renters who claim that their water supply is contaminated and unfit for consumption. The defendants are represented by Holland & Hart. The case is 1:22-cv-00136, Deveraux et al v. Meadowlark of Billings LLC et al.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 5:07 PM