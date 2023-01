News From Law.com

Developers are widening the pipeline with new products as the health of the South Florida apartment market as it ranks one of the most active markets in the country for apartment construction activity on both total units and the percentage of inventory. That's according to Berkadia's 2023 South Florida Multifamily Outlook report which says builders are scheduled to complete 22,541 market-rate units over the next four quarters.

January 13, 2023, 2:57 PM