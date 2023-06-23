New Suit

Developers Surety and Indemnity filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against R W Anderson Homes, DNC Drywall LLC and other defendants on Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that Developers has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a workplace injury at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00946, Developers Surety and Indemnity Co. v. R W Anderson Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Developers Surety and Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

DNC Drywall LLC

Jose Chavez

R W Anderson Inc dba R W Anderson Homes

Ryan Wesley Anderson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute