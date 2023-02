News From Law.com

Miami's rental rates remain high, but a new development has teamed up with Airbnb, offering homeowners the opportunity to convert their homes into short-term rentals. National developer PMG, Miami-based Lion Development Group, and Marc Roberts Companies have started the sales for West Eleventh Residences, a 44-story, 659 fully-furnished luxury condo with 30,000 square feet, tri-level entertainment, and food hall on the ground floor.

Real Estate

February 14, 2023, 2:04 PM