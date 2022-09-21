Breaking News From Law.com

Hurricane Fiona has caused power outages and flooding throughout Puerto Rico, where several law offices still are operating on generators and at least one, Watts Guerra, is closed. Lured by tax incentives and an abundant labor pool, several plaintiffs firms and lawyers have relocated to Puerto Rico in the past few years. John Driscoll, who moved to Puerto Rico two years ago, said, "The amount of water it dumped in a short amount of time was pretty impressive."

Legal Services

September 21, 2022, 3:31 PM