New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of Deutsche Bank on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, over a loan dispute, targets Greenfield Senior Living and Matthew A. Peponis. The case is 2:23-cv-01495, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas v. Greenfield Senior Living Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 12:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Greenfield Senior Living, Inc.

Matthew A. Peponis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract