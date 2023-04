New Suit - Real Property

Deutsche Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against senior living facility Greenfield of Perkiomen Valley. The court action was filed by Ballard Spahr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01439, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas v. Greenfield Of Perkiomen Valley, LLC.

April 14, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Greenfield Of Perkiomen Valley, LLC

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action