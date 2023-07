Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Ronald Walsh removed an eviction lawsuit to Texas Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Aldridge Pite on behalf of Deutsche Bank. The case is 3:23-cv-01605, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Silva et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 19, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

William Jarrell

defendants

All Occupants

Delmy H Silva

Edgar A Silva

Ronald Walsh

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action