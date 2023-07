Removed To Federal Court

Walter Reddy III removed a foreclosure lawsuit to Connecticut District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce on behalf of Deutsche Bank. The case is 3:23-cv-00970, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Reddy.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

defendants

Walter Reddy, III

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action