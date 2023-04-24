Removed To Federal Court

Defendants Ronald Osburn and Sadie Bell Osburn removed a lawsuit to California Eastern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by ZBS Law LLP on behalf of Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company. The complaint contends that the defendants have continued to occupy a home after it was acquired by Deutsche Bank in a foreclosure sale. Defense lawyers have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 1:23-cv-00625, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Osburn et al.

April 24, 2023, 3:01 PM

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

Zbs Law, LLP

Ronald Osburn

Sadie Bell Osburn

