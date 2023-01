Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendants Ronald Osburn and Sadie Bell Osburn removed an eviction lawsuit to California Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, brought by ZBS Law on behalf of Deutsche Bank as trustee for Indymac INDX Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-AR11, seeks to evict the defendants following a foreclosure. The case is 1:23-cv-00003, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Osburn et al.