New Suit

Reed Smith filed a mortgage foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Deutsche Bank National Trust Company. The suit pursues claims against 25 West 51 Retail LLC and Richard Weisfisch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08996, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee For the Registered Holders of GS Mortgage Securities Corporation II, Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2012-Gcj7, acting by and thr v. 25 West 51 Retail LLC et al.